Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 26, 2025
Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Fever put up a dominant performance to defeat the Storm, 95-75, and move into the 6th seed
Aliyah Boston: 27 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Odyssey Sims: 22 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB | 3 3PM Kelsey Mitchell: 21 PTS | 2 AST | 2 3PM
