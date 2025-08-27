Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 26, 2025

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Fever put up a dominant performance to defeat the Storm, 95-75, and move into the 6th seed

Aliyah Boston: 27 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Odyssey Sims: 22 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB | 3 3PM Kelsey Mitchell: 21 PTS | 2 AST | 2 3PM

