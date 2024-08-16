Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 16, 2024
August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream complete the comeback to defeat the Seattle Storm 83-81 off of a Tina Charles game winner
Rhyne Howard led the charge with 30 PTS, 8 REB, & 5 3PM!
