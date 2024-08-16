Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 16, 2024

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream complete the comeback to defeat the Seattle Storm 83-81 off of a Tina Charles game winner

Rhyne Howard led the charge with 30 PTS, 8 REB, & 5 3PM!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.