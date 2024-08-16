Connecticut Sun Signs Celeste Taylor

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun has signed rookie guard, Celeste Taylor, to a seven-day contract the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Taylor, originally drafted 15th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, comes to Connecticut after most recently playing with the Phoenix Mercury on a seven-day contract. She appeared in four contests for the Mercury, including last night's 85-65 win over the Chicago Sky where she notched a career-high six points, along with one rebound, two assists and one block. Prior to the Mercury, Taylor made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever, appearing in five contests before being waived on June 25.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.