Atlanta Dream Top Seattle Storm

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the first time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Storm moves to 18-23 overall and 13-8 when playing in Atlanta.

Howard led the Dream with a dominant 30-point night, with three rebounds and one steal. She marked both a season-high and the fourth time in her career reaching 30+ points and is now tied for No. 2 overall in Dream franchise history for 30+ point games. She also reached her ninth career game with 25+ points, bringing her to No. 3 overall in Dream franchise history for 25+ point games.

Gray and Charles followed with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Charles sunk the game winning field goal with 1.8 seconds to play after the assist from Canada in sideline out-of-bounds action. With her third field goal of the night, Charles also eclipsed 3,000 career field goals. She sits at No. 2 overall in WNBA history as the second player to ever reach the milestone.

Hillmon finished with a season-high of 13 rebounds in her fourth start of the season. The forward surpassed 400 career rebounds, becoming the 12th Dream player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Canada dished a game-high eight assists and is now just four assists away from 900 career assists.

Quotes:

Wright on the night overall...

"I thought, I told them inside, they were really proud of the effort today. I thought, today was a day that we grew up a little bit."

Wright on Canada's impact...

"She's somebody who has experience in this league who's won championships in this league. And so, to have somebody out there, just a floor general, that can create and find the right people at the right time, and different things like that and having experience, being able to go to her for the last shot."

Wright on Hillmon's impact on the glass...

"I thought [Hillmon] was amazing, on the rebounds, on the boards. The little things that she brings to our team. You know, I think it goes understated at times, but her ability to rebound, tough rebounds."

Howard on her shooting performance tonight...

"I always say shooters shoot. So, once I see one go in, then the next couple are going to be heat checks, so they continue to go in. My teammates continued to find me and give me open looks, you know, make them easier."

Charles on the group's feelings after the win...

"It was just a great feel, just a great win. It was a great team win, you know, we talk about players and our growth."

Game Summary:

Q1:

Hillmon recorded six rebounds in the first quarter to lead the team, four of which came off the offensive glass.

After Canada found Gray for a 3-pointer, the Dream surged onto a 12-4 run to reclaim the lead, 18-17 and force a Seattle timeout with two minutes left to play in the first.

Howard accounted for half of Atlanta's early run, reaching six points in almost two minutes. The guard led the Dream's scoring, finishing with eight points, one steal and one assist. She went 3-for-5 to open the game.

Charles and Gray combined for 10 points with five points apiece.

Canada finished the first stanza leading the Dream in both assists and steals, with four and two, respectively.

Q2:

Howard, Charles and Gray recorded three points each in the second.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added two points and one steal off the bench.

Canada continued to dish out assists, adding two more in the second quarter to total six for the first half.

Hillmon added two more defensive rebounds in the second quarter, bringing her overall rebound total to eight at halftime. The Dream outrebounded the Storm, 19-16, in the first half.

Atlanta outpaced Seattle in second chance points in the second, 5-2.

Q3:

Howard fueled a 12-4 Dream run midway through the third, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the Dream within six points of the Storm, 41-47.

With nearly five minutes left to play, the guard had scored eight of Atlanta's 12 third-quarter points. Howard led all scorers with 14 points in the period.

Coming out of a Seattle timeout, Howard knocked down her fourth 3-pointer of the night to cut the Storm's lead to five points, 44-49.

Howard totaled 14 points in the third alone, with two rebounds and one assist. The guard went 5-for-6 from the field and 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.

The Dream shot 64.7% from the field in the third quarter, edging Seattle in efficiency. The Storm shot 43.8% from the field during the period.

Atlanta outscored Seattle in points in the paint (14-10), second chance points (4-0) and fast break points (4-0) in the third.

Q4:

Three and a half minutes into the quarter, the Dream tied the game courtesy of a Howard free throw. Atlanta would take the lead on the ensuing free throw, its first advantage since the first quarter.

Canada concluded a dominant 21-9 run with a jump shot to retake the lead with five minutes left to play. Canada totaled a team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Gray preserved the Dream's fourth quarter comeback, knocking down a layup and jump shot back-to-back to make it 73-67, Atlanta.

With almost 20 seconds left, Gray drove to the basket to draw a Seattle foul. The guard converted both attempts to give the Dream a four-point lead.

With 1.8 seconds to go, Canada found Charles in sideline out-of-bounds action. The center then sank the game-winning field goal with a jumper on the block as the clock ran out.

The Dream shot 57.1% from the field and 91.7% from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Atlanta shot 61.3% from the field and 44.4% from the 3-point line during the second half.

