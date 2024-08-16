Phoenix Mercury to Host Reunion of 2014 WNBA Championship Team on September 13

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury will host a reunion of its 2014 championship team on Friday, September 13 when the team takes on the Connecticut Sun at 7:00 p.m. at Footprint Center on Women's Empowerment Night brought to you by CarMax.

The Mercury will recognize the 10-year anniversary of the franchise's third championship and one of the greatest teams in WNBA history with a special postgame celebration. Alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, the Mercury will welcome back members of the 2014 team, including three-time WNBA Champion and Ring of Honor member Penny Taylor, 2014 WNBA Coach of the Year Sandy Brondello and two-time Mercury WNBA Champion DeWanna Bonner.

On the way to the franchise's third championship in eight years, the 2014 Mercury dominated the regular season with a 29-5 record, the most wins in WNBA history at the time, and a 16-game win streak, the second longest win streak in WNBA history. The team finished with the best offensive and defensive ratings in the league with three players - Griner, Taurasi and Candice Dupree - being named All-Stars and Griner earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Mercury would go on to finish 7-1 in the postseason, outscoring their opponents by a WNBA playoff-record 110 points. In the WNBA Finals, Phoenix swept the Chicago Sky in the best-of-five series and Taurasi earned her second career Finals MVP honor.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket and the first 7,000 fans will receive a rally towel, both courtesy of CarMax.

Tickets for the game are available at phoenixmercury.com/single-game-tickets.

