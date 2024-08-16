Connecticut Sun Sell Out TD Garden

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that its game against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 20 at 7:00PM EST has officially sold out. This game will make history as the first WNBA game to be held at the storied TD Garden.

"We're thrilled that our first-ever WNBA game at TD Garden, featuring the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks, has sold out," said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins. "This remarkable turnout showcases Boston's deep support for women's professional basketball and our vibrant sports scene. TD Garden broke attendance records with the first-ever Dunkin' Women's Beanpot earlier this year, and we are proud to keep the momentum and immense support of women's sport going."

The Sun's 19,156 tickets sold marks the sixth sell out of the 2024 season, the third highest attendance to a WNBA game this season to date, and the largest amount of tickets sold to a Connecticut Sun game in the franchise's history.

"We are thrilled with the reception from the Boston market for our game at TD Garden. It's truly special to make history by hosting the first ever professional women's basketball game in this arena, known for its incredible basketball prowess and championship culture. This is a tremendous opportunity to expose the Connecticut Sun brand by playing a game more centrally located to our New England fan base. Women's sports are here to stay, and this is a wonderful celebration and confirmation of that fact." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

The Connecticut Sun is hosting a slew of events leading up to the game, including a Youth Sports Festival completely free to the public on August 17 from 10:00AM-3:00PM EST at the Track at New Balance (91 Guest St. Boston, MA 02135); a watch party at Game On! Fenway (82 Lansdowne St. Boston, MA 02215) on August 18 from 2:00-5:00PM EST for Connecticut's away game in Atlanta against the Dream at 3:00PM EST; and a Sun Block Party on Canal Street outside TD Garden from 3:00-7:00PM EST. For more information, visit https://sun.wnba.com/boston-game/.

Remaining inventory for the Connecticut Sun's regular season home games can be found on Ticketmaster. Fans can also acquire tickets and sign up for the Sun's season ticket waitlist for the 2025 season by calling 1.877.SUN.TIXX and speaking with a Connecticut Sun Account Executive.

