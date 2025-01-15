Seattle Reign FC Announces 2025 NWSL Preseason Roster

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced its roster ahead of the 2025 NWSL preseason. The club's current preseason roster features 27 players signed through 2025 and four non-roster invitees.

Heading into the 2025 campaign, Reign FC bolstered its roster with the addition of four new signings. The club acquired four-time NWSL champion and NWSL's all-time leading goal scorer Lynn Williams and goalkeeper Cassie Miller in a trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC. Free agent defender Madison Curry signed with the Reign following her rookie season with Angel City FC. In the league's first offseason without the NWSL Draft, the Reign signed forward Maddie Dahlien and defender Emily Mason, two promising collegiate players with ties to the United States Youth National Team.

Returning Reign FC players who were eligible for free agency and re-signed during the offseason include club originals Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock, defender Hanna Glas and midfielder Maddie Mercado.

Reign FC's three leading goalscorers from last season - midfielder Ji So-Yun, forward Jordyn Huitema and forward Veronica Latsko - have all returned to the squad. Additionally, defender Jordyn Bugg, midfielder Ainsley McCammon and forwards Emeri Adames, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Nérilia Mondésir have returned for their second season with the club.

Second-year midfielder Sam Meza has rejoined the team following her loan with Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League. During her loan, which started in August 2024, Meza started in all 13 games played. She tallied two goals and one assist and was one of six players on the team to record multiple goals and at least one assist.

Defender Sofia Huerta will continue her loan with Olympique Lyonnais through June 2025 and defender Lily Woodham is on loan with Crystal Palace through the end of January.

Defender Ryanne Brown, who suffered a season-ending injury in July 2024 and signed a one-year extension three months later, continues to work toward full health following a successful knee surgery last August.

The club has also invited four players for preseason camp as non-roster invitees, including midfielders Sofia Cedeno and Sally Menti and goalkeepers Macy Enneking and Maddie Prohaska.

The Reign's 2025 squad features three players - Crnogorčević (Switzerland), Fishlock (Wales) and Ji (South Korea) - who lead their respective countries, among both men and women, in all-time goals scored. Additionally, the roster includes two Olympic gold medalists in Jordyn Huitema (Canada) and Lynn Williams (United States).

Reign FC will have its first training session of 2025 on Monday, January 20, at the club's training facility, Starfire Sports Complex. In February, the Reign will travel to California for the Coachella Valley Invitational to begin its competitive preseason schedule.

Passes to watch Reign FC's 2025 squad compete for the first time at the Coachella Valley Invitational on February 16 and February 22 are available at reignfc.com/tickets/cvi.

Reign FC fans can learn more about Season Ticket Memberships and secure their seat for the 2025 season at reignfc.com/tickets/membership.

Current Seattle Reign FC Roster by Position:

Goalkeepers (4): Claudia Dickey, Cassie Miller, Macy Enneking (NRI), Maddie Prohaska (NRI)

Defenders (11): Lauren Barnes, Ryanne Brown (SEI), Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Hanna Glas, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta (LOAN), Julia Lester, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Lily Woodham (LOAN)

Midfielders (9): Sofia Cedeno (NRI), Jess Fishlock, Angharad James-Turner (INT), Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti (NRI), Maddie Mercado, Sam Meza, Ji So-Yun (INT), Olivia Van der Jagt

Forwards (7): Emeri Adames), Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (INT), Maddie Dahlien, Jordyn Huitema (INT), Veronica Latsko, Nérilia Mondésir (INT), Lynn Williams

INT - International Player

LOAN - Player on Loan

NRI - Non-roster invitee

