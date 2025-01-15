San Diego Wave FC Acquire Forward Gia Corley from TSG Hoffenheim Frauen

January 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired 22-year-old forward Gia Corley via transfer from German Bundesliga side, TSG Hoffenheim Frauen, for an undisclosed fee. Her contract with the Wave includes a two-year deal through the 2026 season. She will be added to the Wave's 2025 roster pending a medical and receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

Media assets of Corley can be found here. "We are thrilled to welcome Gia to the Wave FC organization and the city of San Diego," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "A talented, exciting young player with a ton of promise ahead of her, we believe Gia is an excellent addition to our team both on and off the field."

Corley, 22, joins San Diego from TSG Hoffenheim Frauen, where she has spent four seasons, tallying 70 appearances (46 starts). During her tenure, the forward netted 14 goals and 12 assists in the German Bundesliga, including two goals and three assists in the current 2024-25 season. Prior to her transfer to TSG Hoffenheim Frauen, Corley began her professional career at just 16 years of age with FC Bayern München where she made 14 appearances (five starts) and added two assists.

On the international stage, Corley has been a member of the German Youth National Teams from the U-17 to U-23 levels. The forward has competed in two FIFA World Cups (U-17 and U-20), netting a total of three goals. In addition, she also captained the squad at the 2019 UEFA U-17 Championship, leading Germany to their seventh title in a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands.

San Diego Wave season tickets for the 2025 season are currently on sale here.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC sign forward Gia Corley to a two-year deal through the 2026 season.

Name: Gia Corley

Position: Forward

Height: 5-3

Date of Birth: May 20, 2002

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Citizenship: United States, Germany

Last Club: TSG Hoffenheim Frauen

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.