Chicago Stars FC Signs Midfielder, Manaka Hayashi

January 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the signing of midfielder, Manaka Hayashi. Japanese Under-20 Women's Youth National Team (Japan U-20 WYNT) captain Hayashi joins the Chicago Stars on a three-year contract through 2027.

"Hi Chicago family! I'm so excited to join this organization. I'm very thankful for everyone who made this possible and I'm looking forward to meeting all of the players, staff and fans, as well as winning with this team," said Hayashi.

"We are thrilled to have Manaka join Chicago Stars FC," said general manager, Richard Feuz. "Mana has already shown immense promise representing Japan at the youth level and we can't wait to see how their talent develops with the Stars."

As captain of the Japan U-20 WYNT since 2023, Manaka Hayashi led the Young Nadeshiko to win the 2023 U-19 Sud Ladies Cup, and runners-up titles in both the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and 2024 Asian Football Confederation U-20 Women's Asian Cup. The Hyogo, Japan, native is no stranger to playing stateside, competing collegiately with the Santa Clara University Broncos in 2024. In her freshman season at Santa Clara, Hayashi started in all 9 of her appearances for the Broncos, recording ten shots across 719 minutes played.

Hayashi will join Chicago Stars FC for preseason training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before the beginning of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season in March. Fans interested in becoming Chicago Stars FC season ticket members ahead of the 2025 season can visit chicagoredstars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

