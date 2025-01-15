Bay FC and Golden State Valkyries Join Women's Sports Supplies Drive Benefitting Victims of Los Angeles Fires

January 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced their participation alongside the Golden State Valkyries in the Teaming Up for LA: Women's Sports Supplies Drive - a supplies-focused drive facilitated and organized by Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment and Always Alpha - to support the relief efforts in the Greater Los Angeles area. Both teams are accepting new and unused toiletries and cosmetics donations.

Locations throughout the Bay Area for drop offs include:

Sutter Health's Palo Alto Medical Foundation Mountain View Center

Location: 701 E. El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 (Note: A donation box will be located in the lobby)

Times: January 21 - 24, 7:00am - 6:30pm

Jack's

Location: 167 E Taylor St., San Jose, CA 95112 (Note: A donation box will be located inside the front entrance)

Times: January 21 - 24, 11:00am - 2:00am

Chase Center

Location: 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA 94158

Times: January 21 - 24, 9am - 5pm (Note: Drop-off items in designated bins located at the East Entrance on the corner of Terry A Francois Blvd and 16th St.)

Oakland Marriott City Center

Location: 1011 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607

Times: January 21 - 24, 9am - 5pm (Note: Drop-off items in designated bins in the Marriott Hotel Lobby)

The devastating fires in Los Angeles have displaced and left many without homes or basic necessities. This also includes losing access to essential personal care items. This drive will focus on collecting and delivering new and unused toiletries, cosmetics, and other essential supplies to restore dignity and provide much-needed relief to those impacted.

"Bay FC is dedicated to supporting our neighbors in southern California however we can during these unprecedented times," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "We are sending love and support to everyone impacted by these tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles community and are grateful for the first responders and their incredible efforts."

The initiative has garnered support from additional women's sports partners alongside Bay FC and the Golden State Valkyries, including NWSL, LPGA, The Gist, Peloton, Gotham FC, Orlando Pride, The Sports Bra, and more, with drop-off locations in over a dozen markets and major cities across the country, with additional locations to be added. Donations will be distributed to those in need through Always Alpha in the Greater Los Angeles area.

"Our hearts go out to the Los Angeles community affected by the devastating wildfires, and we stand ready to support relief efforts," said President of the Valkyries, Jess Smith. "The Valkyries organization is committed to being not just a sports franchise but a member of the broader California community, and by joining this initiative and establishing donation sites, we are taking concrete steps to support those affected during this challenging time alongside the women's sports community."

In addition to the above, Bay FC and the Golden State Valkyries recently joined the Bay Area Host Committee in announcing support and individual contributions to various wildlife relief organizations including the American Red Cross and California Fire Foundation. Read more HERE.

For individuals or organizations wishing to contribute, donations can be made by dropping off supplies at confirmed locations or through shipping donations directly to Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment (44 Wall Street, Floor 4, New York, NY 10005).

