Seattle Reign FC Acquires Swedish Defender Hanna Glas in Trade with Kansas City Current

September 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC has acquired defender Hanna Glas from the Kansas City Current in exchange for $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds, plus an additional $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds if certain performance-based incentives are achieved, both clubs announced today.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Hanna Glas to the club," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Her club and international experience provide the depth we currently need in our squad as we continue our push to make the playoffs. Despite suffering multiple setbacks from injury during her career, Hanna has shown resilience in her ability to get back to top form and compete at our level with quality."

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Reign," Glas said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to be a part of a high-level club with such a talented group. I can't wait to start this new chapter and give my all for the club and the fans."

Glas joins the Reign after signing a two-year contract with the Current ahead of the 2023 season. After suffering a knee injury prior to the start of the 2023 NWSL season, Glas was unable to make her debut for the club until the 2024 season.

In July 2024, Glas was elevated from Kansas City's season-ending injury list ahead of its match against Pachuca in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. The 31-year-old earned her first start with the club in that match and quickly connected with midfielder Debinha to earn her first assist with the Current, while also helping the team secure a clean sheet. Glas later made an appearance during The Women's Cup in August as a second-half substitute to help the club advance to the championship, which they won four days later.

Prior to entering the NWSL, Glas signed with Bayern Munich in the German Frauen Bundesliga in 2020, where she played 40 matches through 2022. During the 2021 UEFA Champions League semifinal, she recorded an assist and scored the game-winning goal. From 2018 to 2020, Glas played two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain in France, totaling 19 matches.

Internationally, Glas has represented the Swedish National Team at various levels since 2009, when she was first called up to the U-17 team. After bouncing back from her first ACL injury in 2010, Glas helped Sweden's U-19 team win the 2012 UEFA Women's U-19 Championship.

In 2017, Glas earned her first cap with the senior team and has since earned 59 caps. Since her debut, she helped Sweden finish third at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and earned a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Glas most recently returned to the field for Sweden in July 2024.

