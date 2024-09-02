Kansas City Current Receive $10,000 in Transfer Funds in Trade with Seattle Reign in Exchange for Defender Hanna Glas

September 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current defender Hanna Glas

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have agreed to a trade with the Seattle Reign for $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds in exchange for defender Hanna Glas. In addition, the Current will receive an additional $10,000 in transfer funds from Seattle pending conditions met.

Glas joined the Current prior to the 2023 season. She missed the entire season recovering from an ACL injury and returned to play two games with the Current this summer, including a start in the 3-0 victory over Pachuca in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femeil Summer Cup.

