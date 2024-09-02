Portland Thorns FC Acquire Midfielder Sophie Hirst

September 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have acquired midfielder Sophie Hirst from Houston Dash in exchange for $25,000 in allocation money and a conditional $10,000 in intra-league transfer funds. The trade was completed before the closing of the summer transfer window.

We are very excited to be adding Sophie to our midfield group. She has been an emerging talent to monitor in Houston since joining the league and we look forward to seeing what she will bring to our team, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. We are also thrilled to be adding another PNW native to our squad, enabling Sophie to be closer to home.

Hirst, 24, first joined the Houston Dash as the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, she has since appeared in 18 matches, 11 of them starts. Hirst scored her first, and only, professional goal on June 3, 2023 against Orlando Pride.

At the collegiate level, Hirst spent five years at Harvard where she recorded 10 goals and 12 assists in 60 matches. In her final season, Hirst helped Harvard advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Portland Thorns remain at Providence Park beginning their campaign in the Concacaf W Champions Cup against Club America on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

