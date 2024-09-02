Orlando Pride Defeats NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-0 to Remain Atop the NWSL Standings

September 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (13-0-5, 44 points) defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC (10-4-4, 34 points) 2-0 on Sunday night at Inter&Co Stadium, with Adriana scoring a brace in the first 15 minutes to give Orlando the victory over the defending NWSL champions.

Head Coach Seb Hines became the winningest coach in Club history with his 26th win leading Orlando. The Pride also extended their league-record unbeaten streak to 19 games, including their 13th win of the season. The Pride also tied their record for most home wins in a single season with seven, a record they set last year.

Adriana's two early goals put Orlando in pole position for most of the match. The Pride stifled Gotham's attack, as goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse earned her ninth shutout of the season, extending a Club record and leading the NWSL.

Before the match, Orlando honored its seven Olympians on their return to Inter&Co Stadium. Adriana, Marta, Angelina, Barbara Banda and Emily Sams all started in their first home match since the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Scoring Summary

6' Adriana (Kylie Strom) - ORL 1, GFC 0

Orlando opened the scoring early in the match. On a recycled set piece, Angelina whipped a cross to the middle of the box. Kylie Strom won the aerial duel, sending the ball across the box to the foot of Adriana who hammered the ball into an open net off the volley.

19' Adriana (Summer Yates) - ORL 2, GFC 0

Summer Yates sprayed a long switch to Adriana, who attacked acres of open space in Gotham territory. She worked into the box, dribbled past her defender and fired a shot past the goaltender for her second goal of the night, tucking the ball into the far post.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Every game that we're playing in is always going to be a challenging game, but it's just a testament to the players and their attitude. We wanted to start the game on the front foot, we wanted to start with intensity. To take the lead after 20 minutes, I thought we were terrific. I thought we played some really good football, and I think the second goal optimizes what we're trying to do, and Adri[anna] takes both her goals really well. Then obviously towards the end, they're pushing more numbers forward, trying to get back in the game. Again, we talk about mentality and attitude and throwing your body on the line to keep the ball out of the net. It was brilliant to see, and again it's another clean sheet against a good opponent."

Match Notes:

With the win, Head Coach Seb Hines became the winningest coach in Club history with 26 wins for Orlando, passing former manager Tom Sermanni.

The Pride earned their 19th consecutive result, extending their NWSL record for longest unbeaten streak. The run dates back to Oct. 15, 2023, the final game of the 2023 season.

The Pride also earned their seventh home win of the season, tying the Club record.

Adriana scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season, which now gives her 11 in her Pride career. She now sits in a tie for sixth place on the Pride all-time scoring list for regular season goals.

Adriana collected her second brace of the season and the third of her career. Both of this season's braces have come in her last four regular season matches.

Adriana joins Summer Yates, Marta and Barbra Banda as Pride players that have scored five or more goals this year.

Kylie Strom earned her first assist of the 2024 campaign on Adriana's opening finish.

Summer Yates recorded her first assist of the year and the third of her Pride career across all competitions.

Coming in as a second-half substitute, Carson Pickett made her return to Inter&Co Stadium since being acquired via trade on Aug. 16. The appearance in Orlando marked Pickett's first home match as a Pride player since Oct. 12, 2019.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the Starting XI from the team's last match against the Houston Dash with Summer Yates re-entering the Starting XI.

Next Match: The Pride hit the road and head to SeatGeek Stadium to take on the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday, Sept. 8. The match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NWSL+ and locally on Bally Sports Florida.

