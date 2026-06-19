Sean Millington Is Hall of Fame Bound!

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Sean Millington gets the surprise of a lifetime as the BC Lions reveal he's headed to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026. Watch the unforgettable moment one of the franchise's all-time greats learns the news.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026

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