Sea Wolves Give up Lead Late, But Secure Preseason Win in Overtime 7-6

October 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Seawolves visited the Blue Ridge Bobcats on October 12th to finish the preseason off.

The first period started slowly but picked up after Colby Audette scored a goal at 9:49 with an assist from Don Carter Jr.. The Seawolves found the back of the net a little while later when Blake Keller got a good shot in at 17:01 after a perfect set up by Noah Hippolyte-Smith. The Seawolves went back to back scoring on a double minor of power play time on penalties to the Bobcats Sotirios Karageorgos. The first goal came at 18:40 and was scored by Matt Stoia and the second came 45 seconds later from Kyle Russell.

During the second period the Seawolves got lucky early with another goal by #48 Audette at the 3:25 with an assist by Stoia. However, the scoring frenzy would stop at 5 as the Bobcats would race back. Karageorgos would score twice, first on a power play goal on a penalty to Audette at 5:15. Then Karageorgos scored again at 13:20. The Bobcats touched the net one last time to end the period as Max Sazanovets scored at 17:11. Scoring wasn't the only action however as both Phillip Wong from the Seawolves and Quinn O'Reilly from the Bobcats would be ejected from the period at 13:45 for Fighting.

During the third period the Seawolves struck first with a goal at 2:09 by Noah Hippolyte-Smith. However, the Seawolves lead would soon crumble as the Bobcats battled back. Andrew Uturo scored at 5:24 followed by an unassisted goal at 6:06 by Ilnur Madiarov and finally a goal at 12:09 by #17 Joel Frazee.

The game went into overtime tied at 6-6 when the Seawolves scored were able to net the game winner as Keller went through the legs and over the Bobcats netminder to win the game 7-6.

Goaltending during tonight's game was done by the trio of Gregory Hussey, Trevor Buckmeier, and Brandon Sartor. Hussey faced 21 shots against with 0 goals against. While both Buckmeier and Sartor faced 19 shots with 3 goals against each.

The Mississippi Seawolves open the season next week on Thursday October 17th with a matchup in Baton Rouge against the Zydeco. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm CDT.

