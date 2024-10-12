Hudson Valley Venom 'Excited' for First Preseason Home Game Saturday

It's a dress rehearsal of sorts. But the Hudson Valley Venom's preseason game Saturday at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, New York, is really much more than that.

This will be the first Venom game of any kind. Though the result doesn't matter in the standings and the statistics won't count, Saturday is a big day for the Venom. With their inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League waiting around the corner on Friday, Oct. 18, the Venom will step on their own ice in front of their own fans for the first time ever Saturday.

"We are all excited to get this going," coach Josh Newberg said.

Newburg and assistant coach M.J. Maerkl oversaw tryout camp last weekend and the first-ever Venom training camp this week. It's been a whirlwind, new players arriving, others delayed by travel or Visa complications and three on-ice practices a day.

"Yep, I'm feeling a little bit in the legs. But it's been great so far. Really excited to be here right from the beginning," defenseman Rasmus Asp said with a laugh.

Which leads us to the dress rehearsal Saturday. Many of the veteran players won't play. So, that means Newburg - not only the coach, but a key forward in the lineup - will be behind the bench not in uniform. And players like Dustin Jesseau, Bret Parker and Austin Pickford will be watching, not playing.

But it's still hockey, Venom hockey. And you'd better believe that Newburg wants to see the best from his players, many of whom are still battling for a roster spot.

"I really like that gritty, hard-nosed defensive play, coupled with a very aggressive forecheck," Newburg explained. "I also think that aggressive style is popular with the fans. So, I hope just mentioning that gets our fans excited."

It should come as no surprise that Newburg's favored stye of play for the Venom this season is how he's played throughout his career. The 37-year-old who scored 24 goals and had 70 points when he was Binghamton Black Bears captain in 2021-22 combines speed, skill and aggressive play whenever he's on the ice.

"Josh is a lead by example guy," said Maerkl, Newburg's teammate in Binghamton. "He's hard-nosed, for sure. He's so locked in on game day, even at practices. I call him 'Mr. Serious.' So, it's no surprise that our roster, the players we've brought in, are similar to Josh."

Added Newburg, "We want to be very difficult to play against."

Saturday also marks the start of the I-84 rivalry. Danbury is just about 40 miles down the interstate from Newburgh, so the Venom have a built-in local rivalry against a Hat tricks team that won the Commissioner's Cup two seasons ago.

"Definitely come and check it out ... it's going to be exciting and something to see," 6-foot-8 Venom forward Jesse Swanson said.

Game time Saturday is 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Ticket information can be accessed at HudsonValleyVenom.com and by calling 845-454-5800. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster, as well.

Hudson Valley's inaugural season officially gets underway on Friday, Oct. 18, when the Venom hosts the Black Bears at 7 p.m. at Ice Time Sports Complex.

Venom games are streamed on their official YouTube page.

