Sea Wolves Outlast Bobcats in Barnburner Exhibition Finale

October 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - In an absolutely thrilling conclusion to the exhibition series between the Sea Wolves and Bobcats, Mississippi and Blue Ridge combined for a whopping 13 goals (besting the 11 combined tallies from Friday's exhibition opener). Blake Keller scored the overtime winner for the Sea Wolves to sinch up a 7-6 victory for Mississippi.

The Sea Wolves stretched out to a four-goal advantage after the opening twenty minutes, but a resilient bunch of Blue Ridge Bobcats would put up 3 goals each in the second and third periods to force overtime. The trio of Bobcats goals in the middle frame came in a span of less than 12 minutes. Sotirios Karageorgos, the game's second star, put up a pair of goals just 8 minutes apart. Less than 4 minutes later, Max Sazanovets redirected a shot home to bring the Bobcats within two.

Noah Hippolyte-Smith scored the sixth of the night for the Sea Wolves early in the third, but a frenetic answer came from the 'Cats. Andrew Uturo and Ilnur Madiarov scored at 5:24 and 6:06 respectively, to bring Blue Ridge back within one on goals just 58 seconds apart. 6 minutes after Madiarov's goal, Joel Frazee slammed home a rebound to tie the game at the 12:09 mark of the third.

The Bobcats will open the regular season on Friday night when they host the Athens Rock Lobsters. Tickets are on sale now at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets, or by calling or visiting the Hitachi Energy Arena Box Office.

