Binghamton Comeback Falls Short

October 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night by the final score of 5-3. The Wolves were able to earn a weekend-spilt with their two power-play goals and iced the game away with an empty net tally.

For the second straight night, Watertown started the scoring, Chiwetin Blacksmith opened up the scoring inside the final five minutes of the opening Period. Blacksmith's goal came on the front half of a double- minor, reducing the penalty down to two minutes. It would be the Black Bears' Blake Tosto, who would tie the game with the first short-handed goal of the season. The teams went into the room tied at 1-1.

Watertown came out in second period blazing down the ice. In the first three minutes, Watertown scored twice thanks to Kyle Heitzner and Ross Bartlett. Binghamton was able to net their second of the game on a delayed sequence that saw Olivieri net his first of the season. After two periods the Visitors led by one, 3-2.

In the third period, it looked to be a repeat of the previous matchup with no goals allowed in the final frame, but Blacksmith would change that with his second of the night, again on the power play. The Black Bears did not hibernate, as Tyson Kirkby was to score on the power play as well with four minutes left, putting the pressure back on the Wolves. The Wolves withstood the test, and Michael Mercurio was able to deposit the puck into the vacated net. Wolves win on the road, 5-3.

