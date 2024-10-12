Rock Lobster Top Monroe Moccasins, 7-2

October 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







MONROE, LA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters celebrated their first-ever game with a decisive 7-2 win against the Monroe Moccasins in the Monroe Civic Center.

Steve Martinson's squad was welcomed by a raucous crowd in Louisiana, but the Moccasin faithful were quickly quieted by two goals by Garrett Milan in the game's first three minutes.

Cole McCechney added on to the tally before Monroe got back into the game with a buried breakaway by Brad Reitter on the penalty kill to make it 3-1 after the first period.

Orca Weisblatt would restore the visitors' 3-goal advantage with a wraparound shot that drew a video review from the officiating staff; however, the call was changed to good goal after it was determined that the puck had crossed the goal line after the net had left its moorings.

The scoring in the second period would be split as Reitter redirected a shot to put the Moccasins to within two goals once again. Monroe play a physical game and wanted Athens to engage a little more than the team did, which ended in disciplinary issues for the home team.

Consistent power plays in the second half of the third period and more stellar goalie play from Josh Rosenzwieg saw Athens take a 7-2 advantage late on, thanks to power play goals from Carter Shinkaruk, Kayson Gallant and Chris Hunt.

The Rock Lobsters (1-0-0, 2 pts) return to the Monroe Civic Center on Saturday night to once again take on the Monroe Moccasins.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.