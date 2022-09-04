Sea Dogs Win Eighth Straight in Shutout Fashion

September 4, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - Kyle Hart spun 5.0 scoreless innings, while Ceddanne Rafalea and Christian Koss both went home runs, leading the Portland Sea Dogs (66-60, 36-21) to a six-game series sweep with a 5-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-74, 21-36) on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium.

With the win, the Sea Dogs have tied their longest winning streak of the season at eight games. The previous season-high was set between July 3 and July 12.

Portland entered the scoring column in the top of the first inning against New Hampshire starter Jimmy Robbins. After two strikeouts to start the inning, Ceddanne Rafalea launched a homer to left center. It was his 11th home run this season and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Rafaela led off with a triple and Christian Koss homered to right. It was his 16th long ball of the season and increased Portland's lead to 3-0.

Another run came around to score in the top of the sixth inning with New Hampshire reliever Yosver Zulueta on the mound. Koss was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and advanced to third on an error by Orelvis Martinez. Izzy Wilson plated Koss with a single to center, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 40.

Portland tacked on their final run in the top of the seventh. Wilyer Abreu and Elih Marrero walked. Rafaela hit into a fielder's choice, and after two rundowns that led to Abreu and Rafaela being out Marrero was able to score, making it 5-0.

Once again in the series, the Sea Dogs bullpen would keep New Hampshire quiet for the rest of the game. Hart left after 5.0 scoreless innings, and Jacob Wallace took over for 1.0 scoreless inning of his own. Oddanier Mosqueda tossed 2.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts and Cody Scroggins recorded the final three outs in the 5-0 Sea Dogs win.

Hart (1-1, 5.29 ERA) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, walking two, and striking out three in his first win of the season. Robbins (0-2, 2.84 ERA) worked through 5.0 innings, surrendering three runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out four in his second loss of the year.

The Sea Dogs enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday before returning to Hadlock Field on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 6:00 PM first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.