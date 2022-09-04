Ponies Walk off Patriots on Sunday Night, Win Double-A Subway Series

Binghamton, NY - Ronny Mauricio scored on a throwing error on a ball hit by Luke Ritter in the bottom of the 10th as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-33, 50-74) defeated the Somerset Patriots 5-4 in walk off fashion on Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium. It was the Ponies fourth walk off win this year and second against the Patriots. Binghamton also won the Double-A Subway Series 9-8.

With a runner advancing to third on a balk in the tenth, Ponies reliever Joe Zanghi (2-1) retired the three batters he faced and worked out of a runner on third and no out jam.

Binghamton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second on Hayden Senger's RBI double scoring Rowdey Jordan. Senger also added another RBI double in the fourth which tied the game at two. The Ponies catcher went 2-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Zach Ashford's two-run single plating Jordan and Senger put the Ponies ahead 4-2 in the fourth.

Somerset (32-23, 76-48) chipped away at the Ponies 4-2 lead in the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Rodolfo Durán and the Patriots eventually tied the game as Andres Chaparro's second double of the night scored Austin Wells in the seventh. Chapparo went 2-4 with an RBI and Wells finished the game 3-4 with an RBI.

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill struck out all three batters he faced in the first inning and needed just 11 pitches with nine strikes. Megill also struck out all six batters faced during his two rehab appearances.

The Ponies will begin a series against Portland. Tuesday's game is scheduled for 6:00 PM with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Dedniel Núnez, Manny Alvarez and Zanghi threw three combined scoreless innings with three strikeouts... Eight of the nine Ponies hitters reached base at least once... The Ponies are 3-1 in the four extra-inning games against the Patriots this season.

