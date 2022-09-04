September 4, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SUCCESSFUL SATURDAY - The Portland Sea Dogs won their seventh-straight game, taking down the Fisher Cats 6-3 on Saturday. The Sea Dogs put up the first run of the game in the top of the first against Fisher Cats starter Sem Robberse. David Hamilton led off with a solo homer to right. It was his 11th homer of the season and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. New Hampshire clawed back in the bottom of the first. Zach Britton, Luis De Los Santos, and Davis Schneider collected consecutive hits to load the bases. Orelvis Martinez was hit by a pitch, pushing in a run to tie the game 1-1. Will Robertson grounded into a double play, scoring De Los Santos, and giving the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead. Portland jumped back on the scoreboard in the top of the second with Robberse still on the mound. Alex Binelas led off with a single and Nick Northcut reached on a fielder's choice. Two outs later, Wilyer Abreu cleared the bases with a three-run homer, regaining the lead for Portland 4-2. One run came in to score for the Sea Dogs in the top of the third. With two outs, Niko Kavads singled. Binelas doubled to left center, plating Kavadas, extending Portland's lead to 5-2. The Fisher Cats answered in the bottom of the third. Britton led off with a double, and one out later, came home to score on an error by Hamilton, making it a 5-3 game. The Sea Dogs plated another run in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Hamilton walked, stole second base, and took third on a throwing error by Karl Ellison. Abreu lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Hamilton, making it 6-3. That would be the final runs of the game for both teams, and the Sea Dogs took a five-game series lead with the victory.

AT THE TOP - After their win over the Fisher Cats last night, the Sea Dogs are maintaining their 2.0 game lead over the Somerset Patriots. Even though the Sea Dogs have taken the first five games against the Fisher Cats, they have only added 1.0 games to their lead since making the trip to Manchester. This is due to Somerset handling Binghamton, dropping a game on Wednesday after there was a rainout on Tuesday that has yet to be rescheduled.

ABREU EXTENDS STREAK - Helping boost the team to a win with a phenomenal performance on Saturday, Wilyer Abreu extended his on-base streak to 13-games in the process. The streak started on August 20 against the Reading Fightin Phils. Over that span, he has gone 12-for-44 (.273) with two homers, eight RBI, and 12 walks, compared to 13 strikeouts. His OBP sits at .414 during the streak and has scored 10 runs for the Sea Dogs.

SAVE SITUATIONS - Michael Getty's entered for the ninth inning and locked down a Sea Dogs win on Saturday night. He is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season. Gettys made his first appearance on July 15 for Portland, but once he got into the month of August, found himself in more high-leverage situations. Gettys allowed his only earned run in Double-A this season in the month of August, where he logged three save over 9.0 innings. This season he holds a 0.61 ERA over 14.2 innings with eight strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 4, 2007 - For the first time in franchise history, the Sea Dogs played a one-game playoff to decide the second playoff spot in the Northern Division. Portland beat New Hampshire, 7-4 in a one-game playoff. The Sea Dogs advanced to the playoffs for the sixth time in franchise history.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Kyler Hart is ready to make his fourth start this season for Portland. He has appeared 12 times overall, and his last outing was a start against New Hampshire on Tuesday. In that game, he allowed three runs (two earned) over 4.0 innings, striking out three and walking three. Hart's first start of the season also came against New Hampshire. He went just 2.0 innings in that start but kept the Fisher Cats scoreless as he allowed one hit and struck out one.

