Yard Goats Use Four-Run 7th in Victory

September 4, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Julio Carreras cracked a two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning helping the Hartford Yard Goats to a four-run seventh inning, and 4-2 come from behind win against the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Will Gaddis worked two scoreless innings for the win, while improving to 5-0. The Yard Goats won the series, taking four of six from Reading and will host the Yankees affiliate, Somerset on Tuesday night in Hartford.

The Fightins scored the first run of the game in the first inning on Wendell Rijo's home run off Yard Goats starter Mike Ruff. Reading added a run in the second inning as Kevin Vicuna cranked a solo home run.

Phillies pitching prospect Mick Abel worked five scoreless innings and yielded just a single with three walks and eight strikeouts.

The Yard Goats rallied for four runs in the seventh inning off the Reading bullpen. Hartford loaded the bases and Tyler Hill's grounder scored Brenton Doyle to make it 2-1. Julio Carreras followed with a 2 RBI double, scoring Zac Veen and Tyler Hill to give the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead. Hunter Stovall added an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Fineas Del-Bonta Smith and Will Gaddis each worked two scoreless innings of relief, and Steven Jones recorded two strikeouts for the save.

The Yard Goats continue their final homestand on Tuesday night (7:05 PM) against the NY Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Mitch Kilkenny will start for the Yard Goats. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

--

Final: Hartford 4, Reading 2WP: Gaddis (5-0)

LP: Adams (6-1)

S: Jones (7)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.