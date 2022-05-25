Sea Dogs Take Second Straight over Patriots

May 25, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Andres Chaparro of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Andres Chaparro of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-20) defeated the Somerset Patriots (26-14) by a score of 7-4 at Hadlock Field on Wednesday night.

The Patriots struck first in the top of the fourth inning, as Andres Chaparro (6) crushed a two-run blast over the left-field wall in his first game back from the injured list, scoring Josh Breaux.

Portland returned fire in the bottom half of the inning on a Will Dalton (3) solo homer, cutting the deficit to one.

Somerset got the run back in the top of the fifth on an Elijah Dunham (5) home run, a solo shot to extend the Patriots lead to 3-1.

The Sea Dogs retaliated in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run triple off the bat of David Hamilton, scoring Tyler Dearden and Brandon Howlett and tying the game at three.

Portland's Devlin Granberg led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, before the following batter Pedro Castellanos (6) clubbed a home run to give the Sea Dogs a 5-3 lead. Three consecutive singles followed the home run, which loaded the bases before Dearden and Dalton were hit by pitches, allowing two runs to score and giving Portland a 7-3 lead.

Breaux cut the Patriots deficit to three with an RBI double in the eighth inning to score Dunham, but Somerset was not able to complete the comeback, falling 7-4 in the second game of the six-game series.

Victor Santos (4-4) earned the win for Portland, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings of work, while Oddanier Mosqueda recorded his first save of the year in a perfect ninth inning.

Sean Boyle (1-2) struck out six batters over five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and taking the loss.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road on Thursday with a 6:00 pm game versus the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.