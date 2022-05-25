Garcia's Three Hits Not Enough in 7-1 Loss

Wilson Garcia drove in the lone Sens run in the first inning giving Harrisburg a 1-0 lead which didn't last in their 7-1 loss to Altoona Wednesday. Altoona tied the game in the second then tallied three times in the six-inning on a three-run home run by Aaron Shackelford. The Curve tacked on three more runs in the ninth for their final runs.

Steven Fuentes started and went five innings. Fuentes struck out four, walked two and allowed six hits but limited the Curve to a single run. In five innings of work, he faced 21 batters. Alex Troop followed Fuentes and went two innings allowing the three-run home run to Schackelford. Alberto Guerrero went 1.2 innings and allowed three runs on three hits. Francys Peguero retired the final out in the ninth inning.

Harrisburg had only six hits, three by Garcia. The Senators went one-for-four with runners in scoring position. They had just three base runners over the final six frames.

The Senators dropped their fourth straight game and fell four games under .500 for the first time this season. Harrisburg didn't commit an error for the 22nd game this season. The announced crowd of 7,479 was the 11th largest crowd in Senators history.

