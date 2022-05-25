Altoona Scores Seven Unanswered in Wednesday Win

HARRISBURG, PA - With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Curve first baseman Aaron Shackelford launched a three-run home run to right field to spark Altoona's offense in a 7-1 victory over Harrisburg in the capital on Wednesday morning at FNB Field.

The Shackelford homer off Harrisburg reliever Alex Troop (L, 3-1) was his sixth shot of the season and second in his last three games. Troop walked the lead-off batter Blake Sabol before Matt Gorski singled to put runners on first and second for Shackelford. He allowed the three runs on four hits across two innings of relief for the Senators.

Harrisburg got their offense working early against Curve starter Carmen Mlodzinski. Nationals rehabbing infielder Ehire Adrianza led off the bottom of the first with a single to right field and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Justin Connell. Wilson Garcia then doubled to center field to score Adrianza and give Harrisburg the early 1-0 advantage.

Mlodzinski settled in from there, striking out five batters over 3.2 innings in the start for the Curve. Altoona received another scoreless outing from its bullpen across the final 5.1 innings of the contest. Will Kobos (W, 2-0) earned the win on 1.1 innings of hitless baseball with one walk and three strikeouts. Bear Bellomy tossed two perfect innings to get the hold before JC Flowers earned his second save of the season with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

The Curve matched the early run scored by the Senators in the top of the second inning off starter Steven Fuentes. Tucupita Marcano and Brendt Citta combined for back-to-back one-out singles to put runners on first and third. Jared Triolo then knocked his second run home of the season on a double to left field to score Marcano.

Altoona went on to add three insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. After a Connor Scott single off Alberto Guerrero, Matt Fraizer hit his seventh double of the season to score him. Liover Peguero would later draw a walk before Sabol lined a double down the right field line at 109 mph to score two more runs.

All 10 batters that came to the plate for Altoona in the contest recorded a hit, as Shackelford replaced Marcano in the fourth inning. Altoona totaled 13 hits in the win, the seventh time the Curve have recorded 10+ hits in their last 10 games. Shackelford's home run also marked the tenth-straight game with a home run for Altoona, matching a franchise record set in 2005.

Altoona continues their series with the Senators on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Mike Burrows (2-0, 2.27 ERA) to the mound and he'll be opposed by RHP Ronald Herrera (3-2, 4.17 ERA).

Altoona returns to PNG Field on May 31 for a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

