Sea Dogs Extend Winning Streak to Four Games

May 25, 2022







Portland, Maine - Pedro Castellanos hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season as the Portland Sea Dogs (21-20) secured a 7-4 victory over the Somerset Patriots (26-14) at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

Somerset took the first lead of the game in the top of the fourth inning against Portland starter Victor Santos. Josh Breaux led off with a single to left. In the next at-bat, Andres Chaparro crushed a two-run homer to left, giving the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the fourth against Patriots starter Sean Boyle. With one out in the inning, Wil Dalton sent a homer over the wall in center. It was his third long ball of the year and brought the Sea Dogs within one run, 2-1.

The scoring continued in the fifth inning for both teams. In the top half, Somerset brought in a run on an Elijah Dunham solo home run, making it 3-1. In the bottom of the inning, Tyler Dearden collected a two-out single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Brandon Howlett walked, and David Hamilton followed with a bases-clearing triple, tying the game 3-3.

Portland kept their foot on the gas pedal in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in four more runs. Devlin Granberg doubled to lead off the inning and came home to score on a Pedro Castellanos home run, putting the Sea Dogs in the lead 5-3. After loading the bases, Dearden was hit by a pitch, forcing home Izzy Wilson, increasing their lead to 6-3. Two batters later, Dalton was hit by a pitch, pushing home another run to increase the lead to 7-3.

The Patriots kept the pressure on by bringing in another run in the top of the eighth. Dunham led off with a base hit and Josh Breaux drove him in with a double, making it a 7-4 game. Oddanier Mosqueda entered and pitched a perfect top of the ninth, giving the Sea Dogs their 21st win of the season, 7-4.

Santos (4-4) hurled 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out one in his fourth win of the year. Boyle (1-2) pitched 5.0 innings, surrendering seven runs on eight hits, walking one, and striking out six in his second loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends LHP Brandon Walter (1-2, 3.14 ERA) to the mound against Somerset RHP Randy Vasquez (0-0, 2.19 ERA).

