Sea Dogs Split Series with Extra Innings Loss

Binghamton, New York- The Portland Sea Dogs (38-24) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-3 in ten innings (30-31) to split the series. With the loss, the Sea Dogs are now 1.5 games behind the first place Somerset Patriots.

Ceddanne Rafaela recorded a multi-hit day at the plate going two-for-four while Chase Meidroth extended his on-base streak to twenty-three games.

Niko Kavadas kickstarted the scoring in the top of the second with a two-run homer to record his twelfth of the season. With the opposite field shot, Portland took the 2-0 lead.

Binghamton evened the score in the bottom of the fifth after an RBI single from Jose Perzoa before Rowdey Jordan came home to score on a throwing error.

Chase Meidroth extended his team-leading on-base streak to twenty-three games with a single in the top of the ninth inning.

With the ballgame tied through nine, the Sea Dogs played extra innings. Tyler Dearden hit an RBI single in the top of the tenth to bring Elih Marerro home to score and put Portland back on top, 3-2.

In the bottom of the tenth, Wyatt Young recorded an RBI single to even the score before an RBI single to center field by Rowdey Jordan scored the winning run and Binghamton walked it off, 4-3.

Binghamton reliever LHP Matt Minnick (1-0, 4.50 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on one hit while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. Portland reliever RHP Luis Guererro (3-1, 1.32 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching the final 0.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field to host the Reading Fightin Phils for a six-game series beginning on June 20, 2023. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

