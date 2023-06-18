Jordan's Walk-Off Single Helps Ponies Split Series Against Portland

June 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Rowdey Jordan smacked a broken-bat single into center to score Branden Fryman to give the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-31) a dramatic 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the 10th inning on Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium. With the victory, Binghamton split the series with Portland (38-25).

Matt O'Neill started the 10th inning as the automatic runner on second base. Fryman began the inning with a sacrifice bunt attempt that turned into an error on Portland pitcher Luis Guerrero. With runners at the corners and no outs, Wyatt Young singled to score O'Neill and tie the game 3-3.

With runners on first and second base, Matt Rudick tried to lay down a bunt but popped it up to first base for the first out. Jordan was the next batter and delivered the game-winning hit.

Portland started the scoring in the second inning when Niko Kavadas drilled a two-run homer. Binghamton tied the game in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Jose Peroza and Jordan later scored on an error.

Alex Valverde started on the mound for the Ponies and tossed five innings of two-run baseball. He struck out a season-high six batters. Daniel Juarez tied his career-high from Tuesday against Portland with four innings pitched, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts. Juarez retired the first 11 batters that he faced, tossing 3.2 perfect frames before allowing a hit.

The Rumble Ponies will travel to face the Akron RubberDucks in a seven-game series that begins on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM and pregame coverage gets underway at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: It was Jordan's second walk-off of the season and the Ponies' fifth as a team...Jordan had a three-hit game...Matt Minnick tossed one inning and allowed an unearned run and got his first victory for the Rumble Ponies.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.