Yard Goats Blast Five Homers; Hughes Gets Win as Hartford Stomps Reading

Reading, PA- The Hartford Yard Goats tied a franchise record with five home runs, and crushed the Reading Fightin Phils 14-5 on Sunday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Julio Carreras and Colin Simpson cranked three-run homers, and Jack Blomgren, Bladimir Restituyo, and Grant Lavigne each hit two-run homers as the Yard Goats won the final game of a six-game series. Amazingly, the first 13 runs of the game came on home runs. Hartford starter Gabriel Hughes pitched well and into the sixth inning to earn his first Eastern League win. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the Erie SeaWolves.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead on their first of a season-high five home runs in the second inning. Julio Carreras led off with a walk and later in the inning Jack Blomgren connected on a two-run homer, his first of the season, off Reading starter Victor Vargas. Bladimir Restituyo made it 4-0 when he cranked a two-run shot in the third.

The Yard Goats put together a six-run fourth inning on a pair of three-run home runs. Colin Simpson belted a ball way over the right field fence, and Julio Carreras smashed a bullet over the center field fence and it was 10-0 Yard Goats after four innings.

Hartford starter Gabriel Hughes fired five shutout innings before surrendering three solo home runs in the sixth inning. The right-hander allowed just two hits and recorded six strikeouts over the first five frames. He retired the side in order in the third and fifth innings en-route to his first Double-A victory.

Leading 10-3 in the seventh inning, the Yard Goats added a run on an RBI single by Jack Blomgren, his fourth hit of the game, to make it 11-3. The Yard Goats got their fifth and final homer in the eighth inning as Grant Lavigne went deep against reliever Max Kuhns, a two-run shot to make it 13-4.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) and begin a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers affiliate). RHP Case Williams will start for the Yard Goats and Keider Montero will pitch for the SeaWolves. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

