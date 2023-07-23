Sea Dogs Spin Combined No-Hitter

Portland, Maine - Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci, and Luis Guerrero combine for second no-hitter of the season and seventh in franchise history as the Portland Sea Dogs (15-6, 55-35) defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-13, 41-46) 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

This is the second no-hitter for the Sea Dogs this season. Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu tossed a complete game, 7.0 inning no hitter against the Akron RubberDucks on May 5th. It is also the seventh no-hitter in franchise history. The last 9.0 inning combined no-hitter was April 25, 2019 at Binghamton with Kyle Hart, Daniel McGrath and Adam Lau.

In his second Double-A start, Wikelman Gonzalez tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing one run while walking four and striking out 10. Brendan Cellucci pitched 2.0 no hit innings with a strikeout. Luis Guerrero closed things out for the Sea Dogs pitching the ninth inning. He issued two walks while striking out one.

Alex Binelas, Tyler McDonough, and Matt Donlan all recorded multi-hit days at the plate while Trevor Story went 1-2 in his third Major League Rehab Assignment with the Sea Dogs.

After Gonzalez issued a walk to Steward Berroa, in the sixth inning, he then stole second and third base. An RBI groundout from Alan Roden put New Hampshire on the board in the top of the sixth.

Portland responded by plating six runs in the bottom of the sixth after sending twelve batters to the plate. Tyler McDonough ignited the scoring with a two- RBI double (13) before a two-RBI single from Matt Donlan made it 4-1 Portland. Elih Marrero hit an RBI double to score Donlan before an RBI single from Chase Meidroth extended the 6-1 lead.

Will Robertson scored one more for New Hampshire in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly to right field but the Sea Dogs held on to secure the series with a 6-2 win.

Portland starter RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (1-0, 0.75 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings to start allowing one run while walking four and striking out ten. The loss was issued to New Hampshire starter LHP Jimmy Robbins (4-7, 4.66 ERA) after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023. First pitch for game six is slated for 6:35pm. Richmond will send RHP Ryan Murphy (1-7, 4.96 ERA) to the mound while the arm for Portland has yet to be announced.

