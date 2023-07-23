Ponies Shutout Erie in Finale to Split Series

July 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-13, 42-47) shutout the Erie SeaWolves 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to split the six-game series.

Agustin Ruiz started the scoring with a lead off solo home run in the second inning, which gave Binghamton a 1-0 lead. It was Ruiz's team-leading 11th home run of the season.

Ruiz was a part of the action again in the sixth inning. He smacked a two-out double and Hayden Senger followed with an RBI double to give the Ponies a 2-0 lead.

The Ponies' pitching staff blanked Erie (12-8, 49-39) for the second time this series and pitched to their fifth shutout of the year.

Christian Scott made his second start of the series and struck out six batters over four innings. Scott allowed two hits but faced the minimum over four scoreless frames.

Binghamton's bullpen combined to throw five scoreless frames. Nolan Clenney tossed two-plus frames with two strikeouts and allowed one hit. Daniel Juarez tossed one-plus inning. William Woods came in for the six-out save and threw just four pitches in the ninth inning to seal the win.

In the final two games of the series, Binghamton's bullpen combined to throw 11 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts, while allowing just five hits and one walk.

The Rumble Ponies will begin a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils on the road on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM and pregame coverage will begin at 11:50 AM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Ruiz went 3-for-4 and recorded his second three-hit game of the year...Woods recorded his third save of the series and fourth in his last four tries...The game took one hour and 59 minutes, the shortest of a nine-inning game this year for Binghamton.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.