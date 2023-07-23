Erie Shut out for Second Time in Series in Binghamton

July 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie could not get the bats going in a series-ending 2-0 loss to Binghamton. Erie and Binghamton split the six-game series.

Ty Madden pitched well for Erie in his five innings. His lone mistake was a solo home run hit by Agustin Ruiz leading off the second inning. Madden allowed a run on three hits and two walks. He tied a season-high and career-high with ten strikeouts.

RJ Petit surrendered an insurance run in the sixth inning when Ruiz and Hayden Senger hit consecutive two-out doubles. Senger's double made it 2-0.

Erie's best scoring chance came in the eighth inning. They loaded the bases on singles by Jake Holton, Julio Rodriguez, and a Trei Cruz walk. William Woods coaxed an inning-ending flyout by Justice Bigbie to end the threat.

Erie and Akron open a series at UPMC Park on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Jack O'Loughlin makes his Erie debut opposed by Will Dion.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.