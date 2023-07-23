Haake Strong Again as Reading Falls in Shutout

July 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Altoona, PA) - The Altoona Curve (8-10, 42-44) prevailed 1-0 over the Reading Fightin Phils (10-10, 38-50) in a Sunday's pitchers duel to salvage a split in this week's six-game series.

Five pitchers combined for the Curve's second shutout of the week. Braxton Ashcraft got the start and threw three-perfect innings, then Omar Cruz followed with three shutout frames. Noe Toribio (W, 2-2) pitched a strong frame and was followed by Braeden Ogle and Oliver Garcia.

Zach Haake led a strong effort on the Reading side as well. In his second start, Haake went five-shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three as well. Haake has tossed back-to-back five-shutout inning outings in his first two Reading starts. Carlos Francisco and Cristian Hernandez each threw shutout frames for Reading.

Altoona scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh off Dominic Pipkin (L, 0-1). Abraham Gutierrez worked a one-out walk then Tsung-Che Cheng followed with a single. With two runners on, Mike Jarvis singled to score Gutierrez and put the Curve up 1-0, which was all they needed.

Reading had its best chance in the ninth. Garcia (S, 6) entered for the Curve and immediately issued three-straight walks. With bases loaded and nobody out, Garcia struck out Jhailyn Ortiz for the first out of the inning. He then got Ethan Wilson to pop out for the second out. With two outs in the ninth, Cam Cannon hit a fly ball to the wall in left field, but Matt Frazier tracked it down to secure the final out and win for Altoona.

It was the second time this week Reading had been shut out, and the third time overall this season. Overall, Reading splits this week's six-game series with Altoona.

Next up, Reading returns home to open a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) Tuesday at 12 p.m. and the pitching matchups have yet to be announced. Radio coverage gets underway at 11:45 p.m. and can be listened to at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Tuesday will be the annual Camp Kid Day Game. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all feature postgame fireworks and Friday also includes an appearance from Wrestling Hall of Famer Charles Wright. Saturday is Star Wars Night and postgame will feature Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, the largest fireworks show in stadium history. On Sunday, the first 1,500 kids will receive an Aaron Nola Bobble Head. Tickets to all games are still available, but going fast and can be purchased at rphils.com.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.