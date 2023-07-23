Holland and Halpin Lead Offensive Outburst as Akron Beats Richmond 10-2

July 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Korey Holland and Petey Halpin each knock three hits and combine to drive in five to help the Akron RubberDucks to a 10-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon to split the three-game series at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron wasted little time jumping out to an early lead. With two on and two out in the bottom of the first, Juan Brito lifted a double over the left fielder's head to bring home two before Holland lined a single up the middle to score Brito and make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Hunter Stanley got the start for Akron and started fast retiring five of the first six he faced while striking out four. Richmond would get to Stanley for a run in the second with a double, hit-by-pitch and back-to-back walks, but the right-hander settled in to get a groundout to avoid further damage. Stanley finished his afternoon striking out six while allowing just the one run over four innings. Mason Hickman allowed one run over two and a third innings while striking out three. Matt Turner retired the only two he faced. Davis Sharpe tossed two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Duck Tales

Akron added on in the second when Jose Tena lined a single into the right-center gap to score Bryce Ball. Halpin launched a solo homer off the Union Home Mortgage sign in center to stretch the lead to 5-1 RubberDucks. Akron broke the game wide open in the seventh. Holland doubled home two to open the scoring before scoring on Ball's single. Halpin singled home Aaron Bracho to stretch the lead to 9-2 before Ball capped the scoring on a wild pitch making it 10-2.

Notebook

Holland reached all five times he came to plate in the game...Tena collected his team-high 15th stolen base...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 5,075.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before opening a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves in Erie on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:05 p.m. The RubberDucks return to Akron on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:05 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.