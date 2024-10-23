Sea Dogs Partner with OSI-CAN NB for Support the Troops Game

October 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs are pleased to announce a partnership with OSI-CAN New Brunswick for the team's annual Support The Troops game on Sunday, November 3rd.

As part of this year's Support The Troops game, the Sea Dogs will donate $5 from every ticket purchased using the promo code "TROOPS" directly to OSI-CAN NB. Promo code can be used online at tickets.tdstation.com or at the TD Station Box Office.

"We're very proud to partner with OSI-CAN NB for this year's Support The Troops game," said Sea Dogs Director of Sales & Partnerships Andy Childs. "This is an amazing opportunity for us to support and help raise awareness for the important services they provide."

OSI-CAN is an Operational Stress Injury/Post Traumatic Stress Support Initiative, providing free support for those who are trained to support us. Their mission is to inspire hope and contribute to the continuous well-being and recovery process of Veterans and First Responders across Canada.

They offer Peer Support Groups (facilitated by trained members with lived experience) and Family Support Groups. Support groups provide a free, safe, confidential, non-judgmental environment to talk openly about mental health. No formal diagnosis is required for an individual to access their support services, just the awareness that they need help. Supports are free and completely confidential.

"It's a really exciting partnership," said OSI-CAN NB Facilitator Dave Grady. "We started three years ago with the Peer to Peer group, and now we have about 12-15 people that come every Wednesday night. So to now be able to partner with the Sea Dogs, it's a great chance for us to continue spreading awareness and hopefully help even more people, and that's really our goal."

Support The Troops Night will include a special pre-game ceremony, and OSI-CAN NB will be set up on the concourse with information about their programs and services.

