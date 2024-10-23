Islanders Show Resilience in 4-3 Loss to Quebec Remparts

October 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders put up a valiant effort Wednesday night in Quebec, with a fast start and a spirited finish, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Remparts. While the result didn't go their way, the Islanders displayed plenty of positives in a game where they dominated in the faceoff circle and fought until the final buzzer.

The Isles wasted no time setting the tone, as forward Simon Hughes appeared to score just moments into the game after a charging effort to the net. Unfortunately, a controversial goalie interference call overturned the goal, leaving the Isles and their fans disappointed.

Nevertheless, Charlottetown came out strong, winning their first seven faceoffs and keeping the pressure on Quebec in the early stages.

The Islanders were rewarded for their persistence when Will Shields sniped a shot past Quebec's Louis-Antoine Denault at 12:55, following a fantastic passing play from Egor Goriunov and Matt Butler. The Isles took that momentum into the locker room, leading 1-0 at the end of the 1st and holding advantages in shots (9-8) and faceoffs (15-4).

Though the 2nd period proved challenging, with Quebec netting three goals, the Islanders' penalty kill remained solid. Will Shields' scoring streak continued, making him a key contributor once again, and Egor Goriunov impressed with his speed and playmaking.

The 3rd period saw the Islanders refuse to back down. Nathan Leek's powerful solo effort brought the Isles back within two, and his second goal of the night with just 2-seconds left on the clock capped off a determined push from Charlottetown. Though time ran out, the Islanders outworked their opponents in faceoffs winning a staggering 50-20 throughout the game.

Despite the loss, the Islanders' energy and fight, especially in the final minutes, showed that this team has plenty to build on as they prepare for their next game on Friday in Baie-Comeau. With players like Shields and Leek hitting their stride, the Isles will look to carry the momentum from their strong 3rd-period play into the rest of their Quebec road-trip.

Next Game: Friday, 8:00 PM in Baie-Comeau

