38 QMJHLers on NHL's Initial Players to Watch List for 2025 Draft

October 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The NHL Central Scouting has just released it's first list of the season featuring the top prospects to watch ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The list features a total of 38 QMJHL players that have garnered the attention of scouting experts so far this year. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada right winger Justin Carbonneau and Moncton Wildcats centerman Caleb Desnoyers have both received an A rating from NHL scouts.

As mentioned on nhl.com, the players on the preliminary list with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second- or third-round choices. Those with C ratings are potential fourth- or fifth-round candidates and players with a W rating are possible sixth- and seventh-round picks.

Four QMJHLers have received a B rating so far this season, while 14 have been graded with a C and 18 more find themselves in the W rating category. The Q is well represented in the goaltending department, with six of its masked men being ranked.

The preliminary list also includes three prospects chosen at the CHL Import Draft that are currently suiting up in the QMJHL: Russia's Eduard Bondar (Val-d'Or), Germany's Carlos Handel (Halifax) and Slovakia's Andreas Straka (Québec).

With six players ranked by NHL Central Scouting, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens is the QMJHL team that has the most prospects listed. The Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Québec Remparts follow with four of their players mentioned.

Here are the QMJHL players on the initial list of the NHL CSS:

A | CARBONNEAU, Justin - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - RW

A | DESNOYERS, Caleb - MONCTON - C

_

B | CONRAD, Owen - CHARLOTTETOWN - D

B | GUITÉ, Émile - CHICOUTIMI - LW

B | MORIN, Zachary - SAINT JOHN - LW

B | ZONNON, Bill - ROUYN-NORANDA - RW

_

C | BECKMAN, Lucas - BAIE-COMEAU - G*

C | CARRIER, Shawn - HALIFAX - LW

C | D'AIGLE, Gabriel - VICTORIAVILLE - G*

C | DENAULT, Louis-Antoine - QUÉBEC - G*

C | DUBÉ, Elliot - SAINT JOHN - C

C | GOSSELIN, Alonso - CHICOUTIMI - D

C | GROULX, Olivier - SAINT JOHN - C

C | HANDEL, Carlos - HALIFAX - D

C | HUANG, Alex - CHICOUTIMI - D

C | KILFOIL, Liam - HALIFAX - C

C | MELOCHE, Samuel - ROUYN-NORANDA - G*

C | NOBERT, Mateo - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - C

C | QUINN, Nathan - QUÉBEC - C

C | REYNOLDS, Will - ACADIE-BATHURST - D

_

W | ALLISON, Drew - BAIE-COMEAU - D

W | BONDAR, Eduard - VAL-D'OR - D

W | CHANDLER, Cole - SHAWINIGAN - C

W | DESJARDINS, Vincent - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - C

W | DESRUISSEAUX, Thomas - CHICOUTIMI - C

W | HODGINS, Kian - GATINEAU - G*

W | LABERGE, Noah - ACADIE-BATHURST - D

W | LABRE, Maddox - VICTORIAVILLE - D

W | LAMPRON, Olivier - SHERBROOKE - RW

W | LAVIGNE, Mael - VICTORIAVILLE - LW

W | LEBEL, Xavier - QUÉBEC - RW

W | LECOMPTE, Nathan - CHICOUTIMI - C

W | MATHIEU, Alexis - BAIE-COMEAU - D

W | MURPHY, Will - CAPE BRETON - D

W | PELLETIER, Zach - GATINEAU - G*

W | SEYMOUR, Jabez - BAIE-COMEAU - C

W | STRAKA, Andreas - QUÉBEC - RW

W | VERMETTE, Emmanuel - CHICOUTIMI - LW

