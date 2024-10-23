Game Preview: Charlottetown Islanders vs. Quebec Remparts (2024-10-23)

October 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road tonight to take on the Quebec Remparts at the Videotron Centre in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Both teams are stacked with talent and will be looking to make a statement at 8:00 PM.

For the Islanders, this game marks the start of a challenging three-game road trip through Quebec. After some hard-fought battles in recent games, Charlottetown will look to come out strong and tap into their offensive firepower and end this 3-game skid.

D Marcus Kearsey will lead the charge, who's been red-hot from the point, netting two goals in the Isles' last outing. His booming shot has been a key asset, and he'll aim to keep that momentum going.

Young D Emile-Alexandre Lemieux-Goupil has also been making his presence felt with speed and creativity, stepping up with opportunities on the horizon. Additionally, F Will Shields and F Alexis Michaud have been driving the team's two-way game, with Michaud proving to be a force at both ends of the ice.

Coming off a 5-game losing skid of their own, the Quebec Remparts will be led by their young star Maddox Dagenais, the #1 overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL Draft. Dagenais brings elite skill and vision to the ice, making him a constant threat every time he's on a shift.

With Quebec's deep roster, they'll be looking to feed off the energy of their home crowd at the Videotron Centre and showcase their high-octane offense.

This game sets the stage for what could be an explosive clash between two teams with a lot of firepower. It's the perfect way to kick off a road trip for the Ises, with Friday's game in Baie-Comeau and Saturday's in Chicoutimi up next.

Get ready for an electrifying matchup tonight in Quebec City!

Puck Drop: 8:00 PM

Venue: Videotron Centre, Quebec City

Watch: CHL TV,

