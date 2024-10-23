2025 QMJHL Entry Draft Presented by Fenplast to be Held in Quebec City

Quebec City, QC - In a press conference held early Wednesday afternoon, the QMJHL announced that the 2025 Entry Draft presented by Fenplast will be held at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, on June 6 and 7.

The first round will take place on Friday, June 6 in the evening while rounds 2 to 12 will be held on Saturday.

"We're very happy to be back in Quebec City after the successful 2019 draft, noted Commissioner Mario Cecchini. We're very proud to hold our entry draft in person to give players and their families great memories. What could be better than the beautiful city of Quebec and the Centre Vidéotron to leave a good first impression on our future players?"

"This event will allow the citizens of Quebec City and Remparts fans to vibrate to the rhythm of hockey during the first week of June, underlined Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City. Such an event reinforces the attractiveness of sports tourism in our great city and contributes to its visibility and influence while providing significant economic impact."

"I'd like to thank the QMJHL for the confidence it has shown in our organization, and of course Quebec City and Destination Québec cité for their support in holding this major event at the Centre Vidéotron, says Tommy Castonguay, Vice-President of Operations for the Remparts. We had great success with the 2019 draft, and we're very confident that we'll once again be able to deliver not only an event that will please the teams, our league's future players and their families, but also all hockey fans in the region."

The QMJHL and the Remparts look forward to seeing fans on June 6 and 7 for the presentation of the 2025 Entry Draft, presented by Fenplast, at the Centre Vidéotron.

