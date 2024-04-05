Sea Dogs' Opening Day Postponed

April 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs Opening Day game scheduled for Friday, April 5th at 6:00 PM against the Hartford Yard Goats as well as Saturday's game at 1:00 PM have been postponed due to poor field conditions resulting from Thursday's snowstorm. No makeup dates have been announced.

The Sea Dogs will continue to evaluate the field conditions throughout the weekend and will make a decision regarding Sunday's game scheduled for 1:00 PM at a later time.

Fans that have tickets to the April 5th or April 6th postponed games, may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any 2024 Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability. Questions regarding tickets can be directed to the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

The Slugger golden bobblehead giveaway, presented by KeyBank, has been moved to Tuesday, April 16th when the Sea Dogs host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive the Slugger golden bobblehead commemorating his Mascot Hall of Fame induction. Gates to the ballpark will open at 4:30 PM.

The Sea Dogs schedule magnet giveaway, presented by KeyBank, scheduled to be handed out to the first 1,000 fans on April 6th has been rescheduled for April 20th.

This is the fifth time in the Sea Dogs' 31-year history that Opening Day has been postponed due to snow and sixth overall. The previous four postponements due to snow or field conditions due to melting snow came in 2001, 2003, 2007, & 2015. In 2017, the game was rained out.

The Sea Dogs open the season with the top three prospects in the Red Sox organization Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the ticket office at 207-879-9500.

