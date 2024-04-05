Defense Hurts Baysox in Season Opening Loss

BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost their season opener against the Reading Fightin' Phils by a score of 5-2 on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, Bowie (0-1) committed three errors with two on the infield to bring home three unearned Reading (1-0) runs and give the Fightin' Phils the win.

In the first inning, Dylan Beavers drove in the first run of the season with an RBI groundout to second base. The Orioles No. 7 prospect batted .321 last year with the Baysox.

After a Gabriel Rincones Jr. solo homer and an RBI single by Carson Taylor to put Reading ahead 2-1 in the fourth, Samuel Basallo drove in his first run of the season with a single to left-center that scored Anthony Servideo. The Orioles No. 2 prospect ended the game going 2-for-4.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham struck out three batters in three innings, giving up two runs and four walks, receiving a no-decision. The Orioles No. 24 prospect struck out 54 batters in 60 innings pitched last year.

The Baysox offense fell cold in the final few frames as the last 11 batters were retired in consecutive order.

Bowie pitching combined for 16 strikeouts on the night, with 13 of them coming from the bullpen. Keagan Gillies struck out the side in the fourth, Zachary Peek struck out seven in three scoreless innings and Kade Strowd (0-1) struck out three in 1.1 innings, receiving the loss.

The Baysox continue their three-game opening homestand against the Reading Fightin' Phils tomorrow night at 6:45 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Bowie against RHP Efrein Contreras for Reading.

