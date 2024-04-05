Halpin's Hot Start Not Enough as Curve Comeback to Down Ducks 4-3 in 10

Petey Halpin collects three hits and drives in three, but the Altoona Curve come from behind to spoil the season opener and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point Trailing for most of the night, the Curve finally tied the RubberDucks in the bottom of the ninth when a wild pitch allowed Jackson Glenn to score from third and make it 3-3. In the 10th, Matt Fraizer singled home Seth Beer to complete the comeback and give Altoona the 4-3 lead.

Mound Presence Doug Nikhazy ran into some early trouble walking two in the first inning, but the left-hander quickly settled in to work out of danger. After the first inning, Nikhazy was on cruise control not allowing another base runner on his way to five no-hit innings while striking out five. Jordan Jones followed allowing two runs over an inning pitched. Bradley Hanner tossed a perfect seventh. Jack Leftwich tossed two innings allowing a run on two hits. Trey Benton allowed an unearned run in extras.

Duck Tales The RubberDucks offense got the season started strong in the bottom of the second as Halpin doubled home two to give Akron the early 2-0 lead. Halpin kept his hot bat going in the fourth as he singled home Milan Tolentino to make it 3-0 Akron.

Notebook Halpin was the only Akron batter to record a multi-hit game recording a hit in each of his first three at-bats...The RubberDucks fall to 18-17 on Opening Day and 6-6 when opening the season at home...Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 4,019.

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Saturday, April 6 at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Tommy Mace will take the mound for Akron against Altoona righty Sean Sullivan. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

