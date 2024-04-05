Yard Goats & Bank of America Announce Return of Black-Owned Business Spotlight

(Hartford, CT) - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Bank of America, announced that for the second straight season, all home games at Dunkin' Park will feature a kiosk highlighting a Black-owned small business from the Greater Hartford area. This initiative was originally developed following a highly successful Black-owned business expo at Dunkin' Park in 2023, in which more than 50 vendors exhibited their products and services. The Yard Goats are working with Sto Black Marketplace to select businesses to promote their brands, services and/or products.

"We're thrilled to continue promoting Black-owned small businesses from the area, following the success of the first season," said Mike Abramson, General Manager, Hartford Yard Goats Baseball. "Along with our partners at Bank of America, we're hoping to contribute to the continued growth and recognition of these businesses and their founders."

"Entrepreneurs and small business owners are the backbone of our economy- they help drive progress and economic development in our communities every day," said Joe Gianni, president, Bank of America Greater Hartford. "I am encouraged to see the strength and resilience of the small business ecosystem in Hartford and look forward to highlighting this dynamic lineup of local Black-owned businesses in partnership with the Yard Goats."

The Yard Goats will host a Black-owned small business from Greater Hartford at every home game during the 2024 season. The businesses will be featured at a kiosk on the main concourse to engage with potential customers and promote their brands. The Black-owned small businesses will also be promoted throughout the ballpark on the public address system, shown on the videoboard and featured on the Yard Goats' social media platforms.

The Yard Goats home opener is on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:10 PM against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate). Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

