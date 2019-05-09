Sea Dogs Game Notes May 9th vs. New Hampshire

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.62)

New Hampshire: RHP Frank Murphy (0-4, 4.55)

NEWS AND NOTES

CLOSING THINGS OUT: The Portland Sea Dogs close out a nine-game homestand, taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at 11 AM from Hadlock Field...With a win today, the 'Dogs will have their first series sweep of the season and finish the stand with a winning record...Following today's game, the 'Dogs hit the road for the weekend, taking on the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) in a three-game series.

DALBEC TO THE RESCUE: Bobby Dalbec clubbed a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Sea Dogs to a 3-1 win on Wednesday night...Dalbec has the game-winning RBI in Portland's last three wins, and all three homers he's hit this season have cleared the Maine Monster...Durbin Feltman (1-1) earned the win, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning on a line drive to Dalbec, which turned into an inning-ending double play.

