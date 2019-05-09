Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #29 - Rumble Ponies (18-10) at Harrisburg Senators (23-8)

May 9, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(18-10), 2nd Eastern Division, 0.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Harrisburg senators

(23-8), 1st Western Division

(Washington Nationals)

Thursday May 9, 2019 - 6:30 PM

FNB Field- Harrisburg, PA

LHP David Peterson (1-2, 5.82ERA) vs. LHP Ben Braymer (2-1, 3.41ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

NO-HITTER:: Rumble Ponies starter Harol Gonzalez and reliever Ryder Ryan combined for the first Binghamton no-hitter since 2006 in the Ponies 7-0 win over the Senators at FNB Field Wednesday night. Gonzalez went a season-high six and two thirds, allowing just 2 walks and striking out 6. Ryder pitched a season-high two and a third perfect frames in relief.

THIRTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING: It's the first Rumble Ponies no-hitter since July 23, 2006 when Miguel Pinago threw a 7 inning no-hitter in game 2 of a doubleheader in Portland.

HAROL'S NEAR-PERFECTION: Gonzalez came out after 91 pitches with two outs in the seventh. He now moves to 3-0 dropping his ERA to 2.88...The 24-year old right hander has gone at least 5 innings in his last 19 starts, dating back to June 2, 2018 with the St. Lucie Mets

NO-HITTER BREAKDOWN:: Gonzalez retired the first 13 men he faced. The only men to reach base were on walks to Chuck Taylor with two out in the fourth and Rhett Wiseman with one out in the 5th. Gonzalez induced six flyouts, five groundouts, and two lineouts to go along with his 6 K's.

GONZALEZ HELPING HIMSELF TOO: In addition to his no-hitter, Gonzalez finished 2-4, with a two-run single in the fourth to put the Ponies up 3-0 for the first hit of his professional career!

RYAN SHUTS THE DOOR: Ryder Ryan, who came in with two outs in the seventh, struck out two over his two and a third innings, including getting Luis Garcia to fly out to center to seal the no-no.

RYAN ROCKS IN RELIEF: The 23-year old righthander in his six relief appearances this year has allowed only two runs carrying just a 1.84 ERA.

STARTING DOMINANCE: Over the first two games of this series, Harol Gonzalez and Anthony Kay have combined to pitch 13 2/3 innings of 1 run ball. Gonzalez pitched 6 and two thirds no-hit frames Wednesday night and Kay allowed 1 run over 7 Tuesday evening..

TONIGHT: The Rumble Ponies go for the sweep of the team with the best record in the Eastern League . Binghamton has won 8 of their last10, and are 6-2 on the current nine-game road trip that concludes tonight. They have already won both series on the trip, taking 4 of 6 in Portland, and winning the first two in Harrisburg.

LEE DRIVES THEM HOME: Braxton Lee had RBI singles in back-to-back innings Wednesday night. He now has four RBI over the past two games,

COMING UP: The Ponies return home tomorrow night to open up a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

