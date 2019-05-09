Eastern League Continuing Partnership with Diamond Pro

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball Clubs is pleased to announce the continuation of their partnership with Diamond Pro®, a leading provider of infield conditioners and other professional groundskeeping products, in recognizing the top sports field manager in the Eastern League for the 2019 season. This marks the 12th consecutive season that the Eastern League and Diamond Pro® have partnered in recognizing the top sports field manager in the league.

The recipient of the 2019 Eastern League Diamond Pro® Sports Field Manager of the Year Award will be announced during the final weeks of the 2019 regular season. The winner of the 2019 Eastern League Diamond Pro® Sports Field Manager of the Year Award will be chosen based on the overall quality of the work of the sports field manager and their staff. A number of factors will be taken into account when choosing the winner, including but not limited to the set up and preparation of the field, the overall quality of the field, the professionalism of the grounds crew and handling of inclement weather.

Past winners of the Eastern League Diamond Pro® Sports Field Manager of the Year Award include:

2018 - Kyle Calhoon, Hartford Yard Goats

2017 - Kyle Calhoon, Hartford Yard Goats

2016 - Chris Walsh, Akron RubberDucks

2015 - Matt Parrott, Bowie Baysox

2014 - Matt Parrott, Bowie Baysox

2013 - Ben Young, Altoona Curve

2012 - Dan Douglas, Reading Phillies

2011 - Matt Parrott, Bowie Baysox

2010 - Shaun Meredith, New Hampshire Fisher Cats

2009 - Dan Douglas, Reading Phillies

2008 - Eric Blanton, New Hampshire Fisher Cats

"We are very happy to once again be working with Diamond Pro® to recognize the great work that is performed by our turf managers," said Eastern League President Joe McEacharn. "Through this partnership the Diamond Pro® name has become synonymous with the excellent work performed by the Eastern League turf managers and their crews. Without the hard work and dedication of these turf managers along with the great products offered by Diamond Pro® our teams would not be able to provide fans the exciting baseball action they come to our ballparks to see throughout the season."

"The Sports Field Manager is an extremely important but oftentimes overlooked position within Minor League Baseball. It's an honor to continue to partner with the Eastern League in bringing awareness to their position and responsibilities while recognizing the most outstanding efforts and contributions," said Rene Asprion, General Manager of Diamond Pro®.

The Eastern League is a professional baseball league with 12 clubs located throughout the Northeast region. These clubs play at the Double A level, the second highest classification of Minor League Baseball. The Eastern League welcomes nearly four million fans through their gates annually while offering fans affordable family entertainment and the opportunity to see the Major League stars of tomorrow play today. For more information, please visit www.easternleague.com. You can also keep up with the latest Eastern League news on Facebook and Twitter (@EasternLeague).

Diamond Pro® offers a complete line of professional groundskeeping products which include infield conditioners, calcined clay products, mound and home plate clays, clay bricks, marking dust, green divot sand, infield and warning track mixes. Diamond Pro® professional groundskeeping products deliver long lasting performance and quality while enhancing the look and feel of a well-maintained field. For more information about Diamond Pro®, be sure to visit their official website at www.diamondpro.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter (@Diamondpropgp).

