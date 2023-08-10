Sea Dogs Drop Third Straight to Yard Goats

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (18-18, 58-47) dropped their third straight game with a 7-4 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats (16-18, 45-56) on Thursday afternoon before a crowd of 7,044 at Hadlock Field.

Nathan Hickey hammered his 13th homer of the season and hit his tenth double of the season to record a multi-hit day (2-for-4). Alex Hoppe made his Hadlock Field debut firing 1.1 shutout innings in relief with two strikeouts. He did not issue a walk and touched triple digits with his fastball. Christopher Troye relieved with a scoreless ninth inning allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Niko Decolati put Hartford on the board with a leadoff solo home run in the top of the first. An RBI double from Grant Lavigne would score another and the Yard Goats led 2-0. Bladimir Restituyo reached on a fielding error to score Lavigne and extend the 3-0 lead.

Hickey countered with an RBI double (10) to score Bonaci before an RBI groundout from Blaze Jordan put Portland within one run in the bottom of the first.

Grant Lavigne hit a solo leadoff homer to center field in the top of the third to extend the 4-2 Hartford lead.

Tyler McDonough hit a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the fifth to score Corey Rosier and Portland trailed by just one.

In the top of the sixth, Christopher Navarro was out on a sacrifice fly to right field to score Restituyo.

Hickey countered again to put Portland within one in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff solo homer to center field. The solo shot represented his team-leading thirteenth of the season.

In the top of the seventh, Hartford scored two runs off of a fielding error to score Kyle Datres along with an RBI single from Colin Simpson to extend Hartford lead to 7-4.

Hunter Dobbins (2-4) took the loss for Portland surrendering five runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings of work.

Meanwhile Connor Van Scoyoc (1-1) picked up the win holding the Sea Dogs to four runs on five hits in 5.2 innings. Blake Goldsberry earned his first save tossing a scoreless ninth.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 11, 2023 for game four of a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will start the RHP Chih-Jung Liu (5-7, 5.09 ERA) while Hartford will give the ball to RHP Tanner Gordon (1-1, 7.59 ERA).

