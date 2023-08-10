RubberDucks Fall in Harrisburg, 5-2

Akron second baseman Juan Brito had an RBI single to extend a 23-game on-base streak, and RubberDucks first baseman Aaron Bracho homered, but Harrisburg left-hander Alemao Hernandez worked 7 2/3 innings to lead the Senators to a 5-2 win in the third game of a six-game series at FNB Field Thursday night.

Turning Point

The Senators broke a scoreless tie in the third inning. Right-hander Hunter Stanley walked shortstop Jackson Cluff, and center fielder Jacob Young hit an RBI triple to right-center field. Young then scored when catcher Joe Donovan's return throw to the pitcher's mound hit the bat of left fielder Robert Hassell III. Hassell later singled, and right fielder James Wood hit a two-run home to left field for a 4-0 Harrisburg lead.

Mound Presence

Stanley began with two scoreless innings, and after the four-run third inning, he only allowed a fifth-inning solo home run to Hassell. Stanley finished five innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Right-hander Mason Hickman struck out two batters in a perfect sixth inning. Right-hander Davis Sharpe worked around a hit in a scoreless seventh inning. Right-hander Bradley Hanner pitched around two hits in a scoreless eighth inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks reached the scoreboard in the eighth inning against Hernandez. Right fielder Cesar Idrogo hit a one-out double down the third-base line, and left fielder Connor Kokx walked. With two outs, Brito hit an RBI single to center field to make it 5-1 and chase Hernandez. Right-hander Tyler Schoff entered to get the third out, but Bracho homered down the left-field line to lead off the ninth inning, before Schoff set down the next three hitters to earn the save.

Notebook

Idrogo had his first multi-hit game as a RubberDuck...Akron dropped one game behind Harrisburg and three behind Richmond (21-15) in the Southwest Division second-half race...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 8-7...Game Time: 2:07...Attendance: 2,659.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Left-hander Will Dion (2-3, 3.40 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander DJ Herz (0-1, 15.43 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

